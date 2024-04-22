For a limited time, Tigerillustrated.com is offering three FREE months of unlimited access HERE !

Not yet a Tigerillustrated.com subscriber? Take advantage of this special, 25th anniversary promotion.

Tigerillustrated.com's Monday Insider is THE place to be for hardcore Clemson football fans who follow recruiting.

You won't find more exclusive, detailed, Clemson recruiting intel anywhere else. We guarantee it!

MONDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

*****************

Highlights from today's Insider include ...

-- We kick off this edition with the very latest we have on five-star offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. following back-to-back visits to Tennessee.

-- We are aware of at least one Clemson football player approached with a seven-figure NIL offer from another school.

-- Our Monday update on four-star linebackers Kamar Archie of Princeton (N.J.) and Tyler Lockhart of Winona, Miss.

-- We reveal a new name to know for Clemson's linebacker board. And he too owns a four-star billing from Rivals.com.

-- There's also another recruiting name at receiver our subscribers will get reacquainted with today. And he carries a four-star rating.

-- Our Monday update on Nashville (Tenn.) four-star offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden.

-- What we are hearing on Rivals100 defensive back and upcoming Clemson visitor Anquon Fegans of Alabaster, Ala.

-- Details on offensive line target and future four-star Max Buchanan of Sanford, Fla.

-- And we have more intel on Clemson's new portal transfer from Boston College - guard Jaeden Zackery.

MONDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

*****************

Not yet a Tigerillustrated.com subscriber? Take advantage of this special, 25th anniversary promotion.

For a limited time, Tigerillustrated.com is offering three FREE months of unlimited access HERE!

Promo Code: TI25