Tigerillustrated.com's Monday Insider is THE place to be for hardcore Clemson football fans who follow recruiting.

You won't find more exclusive, detailed, Clemson recruiting intel anywhere else. We guarantee it!

MONDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

Highlights from today's Insider include ...

-- Our very latest on De Kalb (Miss.) four-star offensive lineman Mario Nash Jr.

-- Where things stand today with Phenix City (Ala.) four-star offensive lineman Mal Waldrep.

-- Our Monday update on Plantation (Fla.) four-star cornerback Gregory Thomas.

-- The latest on four-star quarterback and weekend Clemson visitor Troy Huhn of San Marcos, Calif.

-- We've learned that one of Clemson's newest offers for this class has a connection to a former Tiger and five-star recruit. We have the latest on his recruiting today.

-- Our update on future four-star offensive lineman Max Buchanan of Sanford, Fla.

-- And there is an interesting dynamic we need to convey on the offensive line in light of Zack Owens' departure.

MONDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

**********************

BIG APRIL DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!