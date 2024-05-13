BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Tigerillustrated.com's Monday Insider is THE place to be for hardcore Clemson football fans who follow recruiting.

You won't find more exclusive, detailed, Clemson recruiting intel anywhere else. We guarantee it!

MONDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

Highlights from today's Insider include ...

-- Our Monday update on five-star offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. of Charlotte, N.C.

-- The latest on Brookline (Mass.) four-star offensive lineman Hardy Watts.

-- Where things stand with four-star offensive lineman Rowan Byrne of New Rochelle, NY.

-- What we are hearing on Nashville (Tenn.) four-star offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden.

-- Tigerillustrated.com spent Sunday in Charlotte at the Under Armour Camp. We've got some returns from the event you'll be interested in, particularly related to two in-state prospects we have been tracking for over a year.

-- Our early-week returns on Zionsville (Ind.) four-star wideout and recent Clemson visitor Eugene Hilton Jr.

-- What we are hearing on Greensboro (N.C.) four-star quarterback Faizon Brandon after seeing him in Charlotte on Sunday.

-- We have new details to report on Clemson portal target and Illinois State transfer Myles Foster.

-- We think you'll find it useful to check out some additional insight we have on Clemson four-star true freshman wide receiver T.J. Moore who arrived on campus last Friday.

-- And we have new intel to share on new Clemson cornerback offer Donovan Starr of Brenetwood, Tenn.

MONDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

**********************

BIG MAY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!