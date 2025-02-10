BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Tigerillustrated.com's Monday Insider is THE place to be for hardcore Clemson football fans who follow recruiting.

You won't find more exclusive, detailed, Clemson recruiting intel anywhere else. We guarantee it!

MONDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

Highlights from today's Insider include ...

-- We spent the weekend in Carrollton (Ga.) for the Under Armour event where we saw and spoke with numerous four-star Clemson targets to get the very latest on their recruitment. We kick off today's edition with an update on top 55 recruit (DL) Bryce Perry-Wright of Buford, Ga.

-- Our Monday update on College Park (Ga.) defensive back and new Clemson offer Blake Stewart.

-- We have more to report on Roebuck - Dorman defensive back Kentavion Anderson.

-- Our Monday update on in-state four-star targets (OL) Desmond Green of St. Stephen and (OL) Zyon Guiles of Hemingway - Carvers Bay.

-- Additional details on Clemson's upcoming Elite Retreat event where we have now confirmed over 30 prospects set to be in attendance.

-- The latest on Carrollton (Ga.) four-star athlete Ryan Mosley.

-- What we are hearing on Phoenix (Ariz.) wide receiver Devin Fitzgerald who will soon be on Clemson's campus.

-- Our Monday update on four-star back Carsyn Baker of Fairburn, Ga., as he draws closer to his Clemson visit.

-- And today we have a new four-star name to unveil. And he too will soon be in Clemson.

MONDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)