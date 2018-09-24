Monday Nuggets
Interesting to look back at how Dabo Swinney announced Deshaun Watson's ascent to the starting role.
Four years ago, Watson came off the bench in the third game at Florida State and was sensational. If not for a bad snap at the goal line and a late fumble by C.J. Davidson, Clemson pulls off the upset and it's known as the coming-out party for Watson.
A day later, Swinney was on his Sunday media teleconference when he announced Watson had supplanted Cole Stoudt.
"I just think that's where we are," Swinney said then. "He was the player of the game. He played great. He took care of the ball and made some big plays. Really proud of him. You never know until you see them in that situation. We know we have something special in that young man."
Swinney and his staff see something similar in Trevor Lawrence, the freshman who made the offense look different Saturday when he was distributing the ball all over the field.
Swinney, though, elected not to make an announcement last night when asked.
"Our players are off today. If anything changes, you'll know about it. I won't get into any rotation or depth chart moves tonight."
Now we know for a fact that the operative part of that statement was "our players are off today." Swinney wanted to inform the team in person before he informed the world, and it's hard to argue with that approach.
