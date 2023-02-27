-- Spring practice begins a week from today, and of course a major theme will be how Garrett Riley adjusts to his staff -- and vice-versa.

Our educated guess is that Riley probably wanted to bring at least one position coach to Clemson, but that's just not how Dabo Swinney rolls.

For his entire head-coaching tenure, Swinney has made the call on assistant hires. You can argue that maybe a coordinator should have some leeway in selecting the guys working under him, but it's hard to argue against Swinney's record using his philosophy.

Philosophy being: If a coordinator makes a hire of a position coach and then said coordinator leaves in two years, then Swinney is stuck with a guy he didn't bring to Clemson.

Swinney has shared this philosophy publicly multiple times over the years, and there's been zero indication it has changed.