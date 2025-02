BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

In our second update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we have more intel and additional insight on Clemson's recent salary bumps for assistant football coaches you may be interested in.

Also, details on one Clemson player in particular who was challenged last week. And we think it paid off for both parties.

MONDAY P.M. NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)