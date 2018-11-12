THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

You have presumably seen our news confirming that Thomaston (Ga.) Upson-Lee defensive lineman Travon Walker won’t be making an official visit for Saturday’s Duke game.

This in addition to the note that Clemson won’t be bringing in Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star defensive end Nolan Smith for an official visit at the end of this cycle, either.

Both are Georgia commitments, and it has been cited that the Tigers won’t grant official visitors elsewhere.

We wanted to clear up any misconception there.

Clemson's staff treats each case individually. There is not necessarily a hard-and-fast rule regarding whether a prospect is on someone else’s commitment list. Yet it’s more general policy.

If the Tigers sense that prospect truly is committed elsewhere and doesn’t have sincere, genuine interest in possibly selecting Clemson – with evidence to support it – then they’re not going to waste their energies and resources for the sake of entertaining the prospect.