Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

As we’ve mentioned, almost a dozen uncommitted prospects ranked four stars or higher by Rivals.com took in Clemson’s victory Saturday against South Carolina.

One of the lowest-key attendants was Milton (Mass.) Academy four-star linebacker Kalel Mullings.

Mullings (6-2, 210), ranked No. 82 nationally, actually made his second trip this season to Boston College last week and witnessed Clemson’s triumph there, too.

Michigan, Notre Dame and maybe Stanford are also in play.

But in speaking with contacts close to the prospect, the Tigers have made a substantial early impression on both of his parents. The manner in which Clemson runs its program has increasingly resonated the more research the Mullings camp has conducted.