THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

-- Remember when everyone was just hoping Amari Rodgers would be able to make it back for the postseason?

That was the dominant takeaway from the outside after Rodgers suffered a torn ACL in late March.

Clemson's coaches were optimistic about a shorter timetable all along, though, because they knew Rodgers is one of those rare guys who's mentally capable of taking on all the rehab setbacks that can bring deflation and even despair.

By early June, Tigerillustrated.com began to pick up on a strong vibe that Rodgers was way ahead of schedule. In fact, when we showed one source our rough-draft ranking of Clemson's Top 25 players he wondered why Rodgers wasn't on the list.