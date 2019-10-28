MONDAY UPDATE
-- Remember when everyone was just hoping Amari Rodgers would be able to make it back for the postseason?
That was the dominant takeaway from the outside after Rodgers suffered a torn ACL in late March.
Clemson's coaches were optimistic about a shorter timetable all along, though, because they knew Rodgers is one of those rare guys who's mentally capable of taking on all the rehab setbacks that can bring deflation and even despair.
By early June, Tigerillustrated.com began to pick up on a strong vibe that Rodgers was way ahead of schedule. In fact, when we showed one source our rough-draft ranking of Clemson's Top 25 players he wondered why Rodgers wasn't on the list.
So we put him at No. 22, accompanied by this outlook:
When someone suffers a torn ACL in late March, the common conclusion is that the entire season is lost. The popular takeaway after Rodgers’ injury was that he’d be able to play a few games late in the year and redshirt. That is not at all the feel we get right now from the football offices, however.
We’d be shocked if he were back for August camp, but we would not be surprised at all if he were cleared for contact in early September. The medical staff should and will be careful with him, but by all accounts he’s slaying his rehab. We’re putting him at No. 22 because of the obvious uncertainty that goes with ACL recovery. But the fact that he’s on this list at all tells you what you need to know. We’ll go ahead and make the prediction that he’ll play most of the season and be a valuable contributor.
