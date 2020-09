Tigerillustrated.com has an update on one key veteran who will be missing a start Saturday night in Winston-Salem and why.

Also, we have more on several underclassmen, notably five-star true freshman defensive lineman Bryan Bresee, sophomore linebacker Jake Venables and five-star true freshman defensive lineman Myles Murphy.

MONDAY UPDATE

