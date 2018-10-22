THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

-- This offense is just different with Trevor Lawrence.

We saw glimpses of it in the spring game, and earlier this season.

We were all probably a little too impatient, a little too quick to assume the kid was close to a finished product.

Just because the coaches said during the offseason that Lawrence was as good or better than Deshaun Watson at the same stage didn't automatically mean it was going to come as easily and as quickly as it did for Watson when he took over in 2014.