Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-29 16:00:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Monday Update

Larry Williams • TigerIllustrated.com
Senior Writer

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

-- The defensive line has turned it up even more.

An interesting thing happened after Clemson's defensive line completely mauled N.C. State's front in a 41-7 smashing.

None of the defensive linemen responsible for the carnage were made available for interviews.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}