Monday Update
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
-- The defensive line has turned it up even more.
An interesting thing happened after Clemson's defensive line completely mauled N.C. State's front in a 41-7 smashing.
None of the defensive linemen responsible for the carnage were made available for interviews.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news