-- Tanner Muse, grown man.

Full disclosure: Earlier this season, we were far from sold on the notion that Muse could become a strength.

After Muse and the secondary flailed away in the second game at Texas A&M, we privately wondered whether he might be a better fit at H-back. Move him to offense and, say, Cornell Powell to safety and maybe it's a net positive.