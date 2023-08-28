BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

As Clemson's season-opener versus Duke draws closer, we continue to closely track ACC expansion.

As of late this morning, we are in a position to report additional intel on that front after talking with trusted contacts. This of course includes how this development is being viewed at the highest levels of Clemson's administration.

MONDAY UPDATE: HUGE WEEK FOR CLEMSON, ACC (For subscribers-only)

*****************************************

LIMITED TIME SUBSCRIPTION OFFER: Get 60% OFF your subscription to Tigerillustrated.com over the next 12 months! And just in time for football season!

Sign up HERE and get on the inside with Tigerillustrated.com, The No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting, since 1999!