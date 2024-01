BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

The salary pool for Clemson's 10 assistant football coaches dropped in recent years, and that's not hard to explain. All told, Clemson's assistant salary pool the last three years was ranked on the fringes of the Top 10 nationally.

Now we would forecast it landing back within the top five and soon following Clemson's quarterly Board of Trustees meetings today through Friday in Charleston where we anticipate big salary bumps for multiple assistants.

