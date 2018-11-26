Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco’s five-star quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was back at Clemson this weekend for another trip.

He is the nation's No. 1 junior recruit and serious about the Tigers, returning to campus for the South Carolina game with Bosco assistant coach Terry Bullock and his father, Dave, his first time seeing the place for himself.