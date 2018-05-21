THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

--- A Midwestern school is about to get a really good, young quarterback.

TigerIllustrated.com’s Larry Williams broke the news this morning that rising sophomore quarterback Hunter Johnson would be transferring.

Purdue and Northwestern were indicated as the two most likely destinations, while I subsequently weighed in that Indiana could be an option as well.

The wheels here have already been put in motion, and they would indicate that Johnson is looking for somewhere closer to home where he already has some measure of comfort and support.

That’s notable in as much because the market for Johnson will be much more expansive and with bigger power five names.