It was fun spending a couple of weeks digging further into the backgrounds of Cade Klubnik and Christopher Vizzina.

Probably the most notable insight gleaned from the Klubnik camp was the feeling that Clemson's coaches handled him the right way this past fall.

Now was there probably some heartburn over when and where he was inserted against Notre Dame? Or some questions over why they didn't put him in after halftime against South Carolina with DJ Uiagalelei banged up and playing poorly? No one came out and said it, but those sentiments certainly wouldn't be a surprise.

From the big picture, though, the feeling seemed universal that Klubnik's continuity and confidence was built the right way in 2022 as the staff stuck with Uiagalelei and didn't give in to the urge to roll with a freshman who was still making some rather glaring mistakes in practice.