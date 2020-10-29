 TigerIllustrated - Multi-offer safety with 5-star connection has eyes on Clemson
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-29 11:53:52 -0500') }}

Multi-offer safety with 5-star connection has eyes on Clemson

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

A multi-offer safety with a tie to the program hopes to attract Clemson’s attention as the season proceeds.

Powder Springs (Ga.) Hillgrove junior defensive back Emory Floyd has reached out to safeties coach Mickey Conn in an effort to catch their eye.

