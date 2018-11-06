Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-06 23:42:34 -0600') }} football Edit

Nation's No. 1 inside linebacker returns to Clemson

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The country’s No. 1-ranked junior inside linebacker paid a return visit to Clemson last weekend.

Woodbridge (Va.) five-star Antoine Sampah took in the Tigers’ 77-16 blowout victory with a coach and several teammates.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}