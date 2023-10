BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Savannah (Ga.) five-star defensive lineman Elijah Griffin is a man who needs no introduction as the nation's top-rated football recruit overall regardless of position.

The Savannah Christian School prospect just visited Clemson's campus, then he spoke with Tigerillustrated.com about the visit, his conversation with assistant football coach Nick Eason while on campus, a current Clemson commit he has known since the eighth grade, his recruiting and more.

NATION's No. 1 RECRUIT WEIGHS IN ON CLEMSON VISIT, RECRUITING (For subscribers-only)

