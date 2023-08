BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

When the outside talk of Clemson winning another national title has basically evaporated, the head coach is the one who puts it front-and-center for his players and coaches to see. And maybe that dichotomy explains Dabo Swinney's logic better than anything as he reminds this program that it's still elite despite the recent trends.

But elite enough to finish as the last team standing?

