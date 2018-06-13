The NCAA announced Wednesday that players will be allowed to play in up to four games a season while still retaining their redshirt status.

No longer will you be unable to see a player on your favorite college football team play in a game because he’s redshirting.

Traditional redshirts have previously been barred from competing at all in their redshirt seasons, so a move from zero to four games per season is quite a drastic switch.

According to the NCAA, the rule change is based in player-safety reasons. Because of the new rule, a player will be allowed to potentially play in four games in his redshirt season and complete seasons in four other seasons.



“This change promotes not only fairness for college athletes, but also their health and well-being. Redshirt football student-athletes are more likely to remain engaged with the team, and starters will be less likely to feel pressure to play through injuries,” NCAA Division I Council chairperson and Miam athletic director Blake James said in an NCAA statement. “Coaches will appreciate the additional flexibility and ability to give younger players an opportunity to participate in limited competition.”

Players who play in a fraction of a team’s season before suffering a season-ending injury have been allowed to apply for retroactive injury redshirts. The new NCAA rule does not change the injury redshirt process.