NCAA 'concerned' some athlete endorsement deals violate recruiting rules

The NCAA’s Division I Board of Directors issued a statement shortly after 5 p.m. ET on Friday announcing that it had asked the Division I Council to review the impacts of the availability of sponsorship and endorsement deals on college athletes.

"We are concerned that some activity in the name, image and likeness space may not only be violating NCAA recruiting rules, particularly those prohibiting booster involvement, but also may be impacting the student-athlete experience negatively in some ways," board chair and Georgia president Jere Morehead said in the NCAA's statement. "We want to preserve the positive aspects of the new policy while reviewing whether anything can be done to mitigate the negative ones."

According to the board, “the involvement of schools in arranging for deals was also a concern, as well as how to best ensure adequate representation for student-athletes as they negotiate contract terms.” It also made another plea for federal legislation to govern college athlete endorsement deals.

The call for investigation can be read as an admission that college administrators didn’t do their due diligence when opening up the sponsorship floodgates for college athletes. The NCAA and its member schools procrastinated for years to reform outdated amateurism rules that prevented players from making money on their image rights. Once states like California and Florida stepped in to pass legislation superseding NCAA rules and allowing college athletes in those states to make endorsement income and the NCAA was routed by a 9-0 ruling by the Supreme Court regarding athlete income caps, the governing body was forced to act.

Had the NCAA been proactive it could have consciously mapped out the best ways to reform the rules that govern college athletes. Instead, the NCAA instituted sweeping reforms to get ahead of a myriad of state laws and crossed its fingers that the federal government would do the dirty work of crafting a rules framework for them.

So far, that federal framework doesn’t appear close to happening. Conferences and schools have lobbied Congress for help creating rules but there’s nothing imminent. That leaves the NCAA to potentially change its rules on its own after the current rules have been in place for a school year.

"We expect that all members and their representatives are abiding by current NCAA rules regarding recruiting and pay-for-play, which are in place to support student-athletes," NCAA president Mark Emmert said in the statement. "We encourage school compliance staff to continue their diligence, and NCAA enforcement has and will continue to undertake investigations and actions against potential rules violations."

