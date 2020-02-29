FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE to see all of our officially licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear !

The committee met throughout the week in Indianapolis with the goal of having these proposals approved by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel when it meets beginning April 16.

Among the proposed changes would be allowing a player ejected for targeting to remain on the sideline instead of being removed from the field altogether and escorted back to the locker room. Other adjustments involve speeding up the instant replay process, changing pregame on-field protocol and the numbers players would be allowed to wear.

An array of college football rule changes were formally recommended by the NCAA Football Rules Committee on Friday.

In a conference call with reporters, Steve Shaw , the national coordinator of officials, said there was “a lot” of discussion around the targeting rules. In the end, only one change was recommended. Under a new proposal, players who get disqualified for targeting will be allowed to remain on the sideline instead of having to go back to the locker room.

“The player now will not have to leave the playing enclosure. The player can stay in the team area and be with the team. Other ejection fouls — such as fighting or two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties — they will still have to leave the playing enclosure,” Shaw said. “For the coaches that was a very important part and change.”

REPLAY REVIEWS SHOULD BE LESS THAN 2 MINUTES

The NCAA rules committee believes replay reviews are taking far too long. As such, it recommended a “guideline” for video reviews to be completed in less than two minutes as a way to “increase the pace of play.”

“We recognize across the board that we need to get more efficient and honestly just get better at instant replay” Steve Shaw said.

Shaw said there was an average of 2.2 replays per game last season, but the concern over the length of time it generally takes to make a decision has been heard loud and clear.

“We are putting guidelines in for the instant replay officials that they need to complete their video review in less than two minutes,” Shaw said. “If you get to two minutes, it’s time to wrap it up. If you’re at two minutes and you don’t know the answer, it’s time to let it stand and not continue to drag the process out.”

FAKING INJURIES WAS A MAJOR POINT OF DISCUSSION

Steve Shaw said the rules committee had a “robust” discussion about the “growing trend” of players faking injuries during games. Usually, defensive players appeared to fake injuries as a way to slow down up-tempo offenses.

Shaw said the possibility of extending the number of plays a supposedly injured player has to stay off the field (it’s just one down currently) was discussed. There was also discussion on possibly penalizing players who fake injuries. While no rules to stop the practice were ultimately recommended, Shaw said it will be a point of emphasis when communicating with head coaches. If there isn’t an improvement in 2020, action will likely be taken.

“We wanted to put this back in the coaches’ hands. We’ll work through AFCA to do that. We expect to see a huge improvement around that this coming season. If that happens, we won’t take action. If that does not happen, we will,” Shaw said.

CRACKING DOWN ON PREGAME CONFRONTATIONS

The rules committee wants to crack down on “negative interactions” between opposing teams before games. To do so, it recommended that the game officials have jurisdiction over the game beginning 90 minutes before kickoff instead of 60 minutes. Another proposal calls for a coach to be present during players’ pregame warmups and that all players be able to be identified by number during warmups.

There were several pregame fracases last season. Most notably, cameras captured a punch thrown by Kentucky star Lynn Bowden prior to the Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech.

Steve Shaw said the rules committee wants to make pregame “uneventful.”

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE to see all of our officially licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!