{{ timeAgo('2023-01-07 14:03:57 -0600') }} football Edit

Nearly 40 years of Clemson recruiting classes

Cris Ard • TigerIllustrated
Publisher

As expected, Clemson again signed one of the nation's highest-ranked recruiting classes this winter.

The Tigers also already have two commitments in hand for the 2023-2024 cycle in Tampa (Fla.) four-star defensive back Tavoy Feagin and Cornelius (N.C.) kicker Nolan Hauser.

As Clemson's coaching staff gets set to welcome another large haul of midyear enrollees from the 2023 signing class, here is a look at the football program's recruiting classes and their national ranking throughout much of the modern era and of course spanning multiple head coaches.

NOTE: Later this month Clemson will hold its Elite Junior Day, the program's signature recruiting event of the winter.

YEAR NATIONAL RANKING RECRUITING SERVICE COACH

1985

9th

Joe Terranova

Danny Ford

1986

13th

Joe Terranova

Danny Ford

1987

10th

Joe Terranova - Super Prep

Danny Ford

1988

3rd

Super Prep

Danny Ford

1989

3rd

Joe Terranova

Danny Ford

1990

NR

Ken Hatfield

1991

35th

Super Prep

Ken Hatfield

1992

6th

Super Prep

Ken Hatfield

1993

24th

Super Prep

Ken Hatfield

1994

16th

Super Prep

Tommy West

1995

10th

Super Prep

Tommy West

1996

14th

Super Prep

Tommy West

1997

15th

National Recruiting Advisor

Tommy West

1998

26th

National Recruiting Advisor

Tommy West

1999

24th

National Recruiting Advisor

Tommy Bowden

2000

31st

Rivals.com

Tommy Bowden

2001

11th

Rivals.com

Tommy Bowden

2002

22nd

Rivals.com

Tommy Bowden

2003

67th

Rivals.com

Tommy Bowden

2004

61st

Rivals.com

Tommy Bowden

2005

17th

Rivals.com

Tommy Bowden

2006

16th

Rivals.com

Tommy Bowden

2007

16th

Rivals.com

Tommy Bowden

2008

12th

Rivals.com

Tommy Bowden

2009

37th

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney

2010

19th

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney

2011

8th

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney

2012

14th

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney

2013

14th

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney

2014

13th

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney

2015

4th

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney

2016

6th

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney

2017

22nd

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney

2018

8th

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney

2019

9th

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney

2020

2nd

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney

2021

6th

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney

2022

10th

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney

2023

9th

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney
There could be additional movement with Clemson's 2023 recruiting class, as another wave of rankings from Rivals.com will take effect in the coming weeks.

