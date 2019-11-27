THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

If you had zero knowledge of what happened in last year's rivalry game and you sat down to listen to Brent Venables' description of it two days ago, you'd have probably guessed Clemson lost the game.

Clemson did not lose the game. Clemson won it by three touchdowns.

But the ease with which South Carolina moved up and down the field that night in Death Valley sent a jolt through everyone who was involved in trying to defend the Gamecocks.

Clemson was used to destroying opposing offenses. Clemson had no reason to think it wouldn't destroy South Carolina's offense.