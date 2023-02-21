New energy
CLEMSON -- At practices the past two seasons, the vibe on the offensive side of the ball has been a bit quiet at times.
That was in part the product of a quieter player figurehead in DJ Uiagalelei, but the vocal presence from the coaching staff has undergone some shifts in recent years.
Jeff Scott would often go hoarse from screaming "GO SCORE!" every time his receivers touched the ball.
Robbie Caldwell was a screamer.
Danny Pearman wasn't far behind.
The more recent crop of assistants, including Tony Elliott before he departed for Virginia in December of 2021, has been less in-your-face -- a lot of that by nature, but some of it because first-time Power 5 position coaches (Thomas Austin, Tyler Grisham, C.J. Spiller) are naturally more deferential.
