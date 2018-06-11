New in-state target set for immediate return visit
Clemson is set to get a return visit within the week of its move on a new in-state target.
Swansea (S.C.) linebacker Greg Williams plans to return Thursday with his father and brother to get a comprehensive look at the program.
