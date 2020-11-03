TigerIllustrated - New Jersey defensive end checks out Clemson

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

One of Clemson’s few defensive line offers for the next cycle made the distant trek to check out the school for the first time this past weekend.

Sicklerville (N.J.) Timber Creek junior defensive end Jihaad Campbell attended the Tigers’ 34-28 victory against Boston College as a spectator with his mother.