 TigerIllustrated - New Jersey defensive end checks out Clemson
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-03 14:38:54 -0600') }} football Edit

New Jersey defensive end checks out Clemson

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

One of Clemson’s few defensive line offers for the next cycle made the distant trek to check out the school for the first time this past weekend.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Sicklerville (N.J.) Timber Creek junior defensive end Jihaad Campbell attended the Tigers’ 34-28 victory against Boston College as a spectator with his mother.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}