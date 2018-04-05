THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Clemson drew a visit Wednesday from a relatively new name on its radar.
Virginia Beach (Va.) Bishop Sullivan defensive tackle Adarious Jones traveled to take in the Tigers’ practice with his older brother.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news