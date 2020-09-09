CLEMSON | The 2020 context of "these unprecedented times" has greatly overshadowed some truly unprecedented times at Clemson's quarterback position.

The "new normal" of this upside-down world has made us occupy ourselves less with the new normal of Brandon Streeter's position room.

In recent weeks and months there's been so much clamor about other stuff -- including whether there'd be actual football this fall -- that it dawns on you, here a mere three days from Clemson playing actual football:

Clemson's quarterback situation. Good freaking heavens.