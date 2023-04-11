CLEMSON -- There's been plenty of talk, and even concern, about all the missing players and missed reps at receiver and offensive line as a large number of players sit spring practice to recover from surgeries.

Yet there are two guys present at running back who are very much available, and very much eager to get a jump start on Garrett Riley's offense.

Talk can be cheap when it's springtime and you're still more than five months from playing for real. Of course there are always flattering words when a new coordinator is implementing a new and fresh system.

Will Shipley and Phil Mafah seem genuinely refreshed about this refresh, though. Confident in the belief that they'll be featured players moving forward after some head-scratching moments last season when the ball went away from them.

If the decree from Dabo Swinney and Riley is to get the best playmakers the ball as much as possible, that means Shipley and Mafah are going to get the ball a lot.