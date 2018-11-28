THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- Clemson fans were laughing at Michigan on Saturday afternoon, but the laughing didn't last long.

It was a day that made a bit of a mockery of the notion that bad defensive showings are limited to the Big 12, that to be truly great you have to be able to stop people.

OK, so it was a small sample size. And as we've said, this Clemson defense deserves a mulligan given the incredible and unparalleled run of dominance under Brent Venables over the last five years.