Ninth-inning rally lifts No. 2 Clemson past Charlotte 14-12

Staff reports
Tigerillustrated.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- No. 2 Clemson scored four runs in the ninth inning, capped by Jacob Jarrell’s two-out, two-run double, in its 14-12 win over Charlotte at Truist Field on Tuesday night.

The Tigers, who won the season series 2-0, improved to 37-10, while the 49ers dropped to 22-27.

Jacob Jarrell was one of three Tigers to notch three hits Tuesday night in Charlotte. (Dawson Powers - Tigerillustrated.com)
Cam Cannarella’s two-out triple and Jimmy Obertop’s two-out single both brought home a run in the first inning.

In the second inning, Nolan Nawrocki belted a run-scoring double and scored on a two-out wild pitch.

Obertop laced a solo homer, his 16th of the year, in the top of the third inning, then Charlotte scored two two-out runs in the bottom of the third inning.

The Tigers plated four runs in the top of the fourth inning to build a 9-2 lead. Nawrocki scored on a wild pitch, then Jacob Hinderleider blasted a three-run homer, his 11th of the year, to extend his hitting streak to 13 games. The 49ers responded with five unearned runs in the bottom of the fourth inning after a costly error, capped by Shane Taylor’s two-out grand slam to narrow Clemson’s lead to 9-7.

In the top of the fifth inning, Alden Mathes lofted a sacrifice fly, then Dante DeFranco ripped a two-out, run-scoring double in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Carson Bayne led off the seventh inning with a home run to cut Clemson’s lead in half, then DeFranco lined a two-out double to score the tying run later in the frame. Kaden Hopson followed with a two-run homer to give Charlotte the lead.

In the ninth inning, Tristan Bissetta hit a sacrifice fly, then Jack Crighton hit his first career triple with two outs to score the tying run from first base. Jarrell followed with a high flyable off the wall in left field for a two-run double.

Jacob McGovern (2-0) earned the win, while Austin Gordon pitched the ninth inning to record his eighth save of the year. Rocco Reid (3.1 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K) got the start for the Tigers, while Drew Titsworth (1.2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 K) and Lucas Mahlstedt (2 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 3 K) joined McGovern and Gordon out of the bullpen.

Joseph Taylor (2-2) suffered the loss.

The Tigers travel to Winston-Salem, N.C. to play a three-game series at No. 12 Wake Forest, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

