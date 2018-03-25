Tigerillustrated.com

LOUISVILLE, KY.-- No. 10 Clemson scored four runs in the fifth inning and held on for a 4-3 win over No. 11 Louisville in the first game of a doubleheader at Jim Patterson on Sunday.

The Tigers took a 2-0 series lead and improved to 18-5 overall and 5-3 in the ACC.

The Cardinals dropped to 17-6 overall and 3-5 in ACC play.

In the top of the fifth inning, Chris Williams and Drew Wharton both hit two-out, two-run singles in Clemson's four-run frame. The Cardinals answered with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and a run in the sixth inning to narrow Clemson's lead to 4-3.

Logan Davidson had a team-high two hits Sunday.

Tiger reliever Travis Marr (1-0) earned his first career win by tossing 1.0 innings. Ryley Gilliam pitched the final 1.1 innings to record his third save of the year.

Starter Brooks Crawford allowed six hits and two earned runs in 4 and 1/3 innings pitched. Reliever Carson Spiers pitched two scoreless innings, allowing just one hit.

Louisville starter Shay Smiddy (2-1) suffered the loss.

The series concludes with the second game of the doubleheader at approximately 3:30 p.m. today on ACC Network Extra.