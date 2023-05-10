The Tigers, who won both games of the home-and-home season series by a combined score of 29-12, improved to 32-17, while the Chanticleers fell to 30-17.

CONWAY -- No. 10 Clemson scored seven runs in the third inning on its way to a 13-6 victory over No. 8 Coastal Carolina at Springs Brooks Stadium on Wednesday night.

Billy Amick’s two-out single in the first inning put Clemson ahead 1-0, then Derek Bender led off the second inning with a home run.

In the third inning, the Tigers exploded for seven runs. A line drive off the bat of Caden Grice was misplayed and two runs scored. After Benjamin Blackwell’s bases-loaded walk, Jacob Jarrell belted a grand slam, his fifth homer of the year, to give Clemson an 8-1 lead.

The Chanticleers scored on a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning, then Clemson answered with two unearned runs without a hit in the fifth inning, highlighted by Cam Cannarella’s sacrifice fly.

Amick added a two-run homer, his ninth of the year, in the top of the sixth inning before Coastal Carolina scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Grice laced a solo homer, his 12th of the year, in the seventh inning and Coastal Carolina scored a run in the eighth inning.

Joe Allen (2-0) earned the win by pitching a scoreless third inning with two strikeouts. Tristan Smith got the start, going two innings, allowing a hit and one earned run. The Tigers used eight pitchers total on the night. Ty Olenchuk (0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER), Nick Hoffmann (0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R), Casey Tallent (0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R), Willie Weiss (0.1 IP, 3 H, 3 ER), Rob Hughes (2.2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER) and Jackson Lindley (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER) also drew relief work.

Bryce Shaffer (4-1) suffered the loss.

The Tigers stay on the road to play at Virginia Tech in a three-game series, beginning Friday at 4 p.m. on ESPN3.com - ACC Network Extra.

