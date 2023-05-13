LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Tigerillustrated.com, The No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting, is offering a special, 30-Day FREE membership!

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Will Taylor’s infield single scored the go-ahead run in the ninth inning and the Tigers tacked on four more runs in the frame in No. 10 Clemson’s 9-8 victory over Virginia Tech at English Field on Saturday night.

The Tigers, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 34-17 overall and 16-10 in the ACC. The Hokies fell to 29-18 overall and 11-14 in ACC play.