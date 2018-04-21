Tigerillustrated.com

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Kyle Wilkie's two-out double in the eighth inning scored Seth Beer for the go-ahead run in No. 12 Clemson's 4-3 victory over Wake Forest at David F. Couch Ballpark on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 28-11 overall and 13-7 in the ACC.

The Demon Deacons dropped to 18-22 overall and 10-10 in ACC play.

The Demon Deacons scored two runs in the third inning, highlighted by DJ Poteet's solo homer, then Bobby Seymour laced a solo homer in the fourth inning.

In the sixth inning, the Tigers tied the score with three runs on a balk, RBI groundout by Seth Beer and sacrifice fly by Chris Williams.

In the eighth inning, Beer led off with a double and scored three batters later on Wilkie's double to right field.

Tiger starter Brooks Crawford (4-2) earned the win by pitching 7.0 effective innings. He allowed five hits, three runs and no walks with five strikeouts. Ryley Gilliam pitched the ninth inning to record his sixth save of the year.

Rayne Supple (3-2) suffered the loss.

The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m., on ACC Network Extra.

CLEMSON's NEXT FIVE GAMES

April 22: @ Wake Forest

April 24: KENNESAW STATE

April 25: PRESBYTERIAN COLLEGE

April 27: @ Virginia

April 28: @ Virginia