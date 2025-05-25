No. 12 Clemson falls to No. 3 North Carolina 14-4 in ACC Title game

The Tar Heels, who were 3-0 in the tournament, improved to 42-12 on the season. The Tigers, who saw their six-game winning streak snapped and were 3-1 in the tourney, dropped to 44-16 in 2025.

DURHAM, N.C. -- No. 3 North Carolina scored eight runs in the fifth inning in its 14-4 victory over No. 12 Clemson in the championship game of the ACC Tournament at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Tar Heels took advantage of a two-out error to score the game’s first run in the first inning, then North Carolina plated two runs in the second inning, capped by Jackson Van De Brake’s two-out, run-scoring single.

Alex Madera flared a run-scoring single in the third inning.

In the fifth inning, Hunter Stokely and Tyson Bass both belted two-run homers and Van De Brake added a three-run homer in the eight-run frame.

The Tar Heels tacked on two unearned runs in the sixth inning.

The Tigers scored their first runs in the seventh inning on Cam Cannarella’s two-run homer, his third long ball of the year, to extend his hitting streak to 19 games.

Jack Crighton lined a run-scoring single in the eighth inning.

Olin Johnson (2-0) earned the win in relief by pitching 2.2 innings, allowing two runs on four hits.

UNC outhit Clemson 13-9.

Collin Priest had a team-high two hits for the Tigers.

Tiger starter B.J. Bailey (2-5) suffered the loss, as he allowed one hit, two earned runs, a walk and struck out one batter. Relievers Nathan Dvorsky (3 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K), Hudson Lee (0 IP, 2 H, 3 ER), Chance Fitzgerald (0.1 IP, 4 H, 3 ER), Noah Samol (0.2 IP, 1 H, 2 BB) and Justin LeGuernic (2.2 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 6 K) also saw action for the Tigers.

Cannarella and Dominic Listi earned All-ACC Tournament honors.

The announcement of the 16 NCAA regional host sites is at 8:30 p.m. The NCAA Selection Show is Monday at noon on ESPN2.