The Demon Deacons, who took a 1-0 series lead and won their seventh game in a row, improved to 34-16 overall and 13-12 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 37-11 overall and 17-8 in ACC play.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Chase Burns totaled a career-high 16 strikeouts to lead Wake Forest to a 4-2 victory over No. 2 Clemson at David F. Couch Ballpark on Friday night.

Burns (10-1) earned the win by allowing just two hits, one run and one walk in 7.0 innings pitched. Cole Roland pitched 1.1 innings to record his fifth save of the year.

Ethan Darden (5-3) suffered the loss, as he allowed six hits, four runs and three walks with four strikeouts in 7.0 innings pitched. Chance Fitzgerald was the only other Tiger pitcher to draw work, striking out a batter in one inning of relief.

Jack Winnay lofted a solo homer in the second inning, then Jacob Hinderleider led off the fourth inning with a homer, his 12th of the season, to extend his hitting streak to 14 games.

In the fourth inning, two two-out walks set up Antonio Morales’ three-run homer.

In the eighth inning, Blake Wright laced a run-scoring single, but Roland stranded two Tigers on base.

Alden Mathes and Cam Cannarella also added hits for the Tigers.

The series continues Saturday at 4 p.m. on the ACC Network.

