Tigerillustrated.com

After the Keydets scored a run in the third inning, they added two more runs in the fourth inning, keyed by Josh Hollifield's run-scoring single.

The Tigers, who swept the series 3-0, improved to 6-1, while the Keydets fell to 2-6.

CLEMSON, S.C. - No. 14 Clemson overcame a 3-0 deficit with six runs in the sixth inning to defeat Virginia Military 11-6 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Clemson broke through with six runs in the sixth inning on three hits, two walks and three hit-by-pitches. Jordan Greene hit a two-out, two-run single to give the Tigers the lead in the frame.

ALSO READ: What We Are Watching As Spring Practice Begins In Clemson | Predictions For 2019 - Part X | State Of The Program - Part 7

The Keydets plated a run in the seventh inning on a passed ball, then Sam Hall, who reached base in all five plate appearances, hit a grand slam, the first of his career and his second homer of 2019, in the eighth inning to highlight Clemson's five-run frame.

Sam Weatherly (1-0) earned his first career win by tossing 2.1 hitless and scoreless innings in relief with four strikeouts.

Keydet reliever Derek Tremblay (0-2) suffered the loss.

The Tigers' homestand continues when they host East Tennessee State on Tuesday at 4 p.m., on ACC Network Extra. Fans can purchase a ticket for only $2.

Check out more officially-licensed Clemson National Champions apparel HERE in the Tiger Fan Shop, as more items are now available!