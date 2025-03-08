No. 4 Clemson downs Davidson 14-4, wins 12th in a row

In his 16th year as a head coach (three years at Maryland, 10 years at Michigan, third year at Clemson), Erik Bakich reached the 500-win mark with the victory.

CLEMSON -- Josh Paino , Jarren Purify , Jack Crighton and Andrew Ciufo all totaled at least three hits and multiple RBIs in No. 4 Clemson’s 14-4 victory over Davidson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The game lasted seven innings due to the 10-run rule.

In the second inning, the Tigers (14-1), who won their 12th game in a row and took a 2-0 lead in the series, scored three runs on Ciufo’s run-scoring double, Dominic Listi’s RBI groundout and Purify’s two-out, run-scoring single.

Jamie Daly lined a two-out, two-run triple in the top of the third inning to put Davidson (4-9) on the scoreboard, then the Tigers answered with four runs, highlighted by Paino’s run-scoring double and run-scoring singles by Crighton and Ciufo.

Paino crushed a three-run homer, his third of the year, in the fourth inning and Purify led off the fifth inning with his third homer of the year. Later in the frame, Crighton grounded a two-out, two-run single. The game ended in the seventh inning on Ty Marshall’s sacrifice fly.

Clemson outhit Davidson 17-4.

Tiger starter Ethan Darden (3-0) earned the win, as he allowed two hits, two runs and three walks with five strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched. Darden threw 73 total pitches. Nathan Dvorsky (2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 BB, 5 K) closed out the game on the mound for the Tigers.

Davidson starter Isaac Fix (1-1) suffered the loss, as he gave up seven runs on nine hits in 2.2 innings pitched.

The series concludes Sunday at 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.