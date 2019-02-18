Tigerillustrated.com

Davidson belted a solo homer, his second of the year, in the first inning, then Greene lined a solo homer, his first of the season, in the second inning.

The Tigers improved to 3-1, while the 49ers dropped to 3-1. The two teams conclude their home-and-home season series with a game at BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte on March 26.

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Logan Davidson , Jordan Greene , Adam Hackenberg and Bryce Teodosio all hit home runs and No. 14 Clemson withstood a furious comeback in its 7-6 victory over Charlotte at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Monday afternoon.

In the fourth inning, Hackenberg crushed a two-run homer, the first hit of his career. Clemson added two runs in the fifth inning to take a 6-0 lead.



The 49ers responded with four runs on four hits, their first four of the game, in the sixth inning.

The 49ers plated an unearned run in the seventh inning to cut Clemson’s lead in half, then Teodosio blasted his second homer of the year to lead off the eighth inning.

Freshman lefthander Keyshawn Askew (1-0) earned the win in his first career appearance and start. In 5.1 innings pitched, he yielded two hits, three runs and one walk with six strikeouts. Carson Spiers pitched the final 2.0 innings to record his second save of the year.

Charlotte starter Bryce McGowan (1-1) suffered the loss, as he allowed two runs on three hits in 3.0 innings pitched.

The Tigers return to action on Wednesday when they host Tennessee Tech at 4 p.m., on ACC Network Extra. Fans can purchase a ticket for only $2.

Gear up for baseball and spring football practice in Clemson by stocking up on officially-licensed apparel at the Tiger Fan Shop! Click HERE to see everything in inventory.