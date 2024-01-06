No. 16 Clemson falls short in 65-55 loss to No. 8 North Carolina
CLEMSON -- Dabo Swinney's attendance was marked with a black eye that caught the attention of social media. Brad Brownell's squad, however, left a matchup against No. 8 North Carolina with plenty of battle scars.
Behind Armando Bacot's double-double, UNC (11-3, 3-0 ACC) handed No. 16 Clemson (11-3, 1-2 ACC) its second straight loss in ACC play, 65-55, Saturday in Littlejohn Coliseum. It marked the Tigers' third consecutive loss to Carolina.
After giving up 60 points to Miami, Brownell challenged his team to provide a better response on the defensive front.
The Tigers responded to the call with plenty of fight against the Tar Heels, holding UNC to its lowest-scoring total all season.
Despite a turnaround on defense, the Tiger offense struggled to put things together.
Heading into Saturday, Clemson was ranked 27th nationally in total assists per game with 17.4. Against the Tar Heels, the Tigers only mustered six.
Chase Hunter led all scorers with 17 points coming from inside and midrange. Hunter went 0-4 from behind the arc.
It was more than just Hunter who had difficulty from long range, as Clemson went 1-18, struggling to find any consistency outside. The Tigers were 0-14 from three until Chauncey Wiggins connected with 13:20 left in the second half.
PJ Hall, tasked with keeping Bacot in check, once again struggled with foul trouble, fouling out for the second straight game. Hall finished with 10 points, converting on four of his 13 attempts.
On an afternoon where most Tiger starters struggled offensively, Ian Schieffelin turned in another strong performance, adding 16 points and fighting for boards inside while accounting for six of Clemson's 12 conversions from the foul line. He also totaled 11 rebounds. Bacot's 16 boards were a game-high.
Joe Girard added five points on just 1-of-10 shooting. R.J. Godfrey was the only scorer off the bench with two points.
Carolina shot 41.7-percent from the field, while Clemson was 21-of-58 (36.2%) on the afternoon.
R.J. Davis turned in 14 points for the Tar Heels.
The Tigers fall to 18-42 all-time versus Carolina in Littlejohn.
Clemson will look to snap its losing streak next Wednesday but will have to do so on the road with a trip to Blacksburg (Va.) to face Virginia Tech (9-4, 1-1). The game is set for a 7:00 p.m. tip and will be televised by ESPN2.
