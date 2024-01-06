After giving up 60 points to Miami, Brownell challenged his team to provide a better response on the defensive front.

Behind Armando Bacot's double-double, UNC (11-3, 3-0 ACC) handed No. 16 Clemson (11-3, 1-2 ACC) its second straight loss in ACC play, 65-55, Saturday in Littlejohn Coliseum. It marked the Tigers' third consecutive loss to Carolina.

CLEMSON -- Dabo Swinney's attendance was marked with a black eye that caught the attention of social media. Brad Brownell's squad, however, left a matchup against No. 8 North Carolina with plenty of battle scars.

The Tigers responded to the call with plenty of fight against the Tar Heels, holding UNC to its lowest-scoring total all season.

Despite a turnaround on defense, the Tiger offense struggled to put things together.

Heading into Saturday, Clemson was ranked 27th nationally in total assists per game with 17.4. Against the Tar Heels, the Tigers only mustered six.

Chase Hunter led all scorers with 17 points coming from inside and midrange. Hunter went 0-4 from behind the arc.

It was more than just Hunter who had difficulty from long range, as Clemson went 1-18, struggling to find any consistency outside. The Tigers were 0-14 from three until Chauncey Wiggins connected with 13:20 left in the second half.

PJ Hall, tasked with keeping Bacot in check, once again struggled with foul trouble, fouling out for the second straight game. Hall finished with 10 points, converting on four of his 13 attempts.

On an afternoon where most Tiger starters struggled offensively, Ian Schieffelin turned in another strong performance, adding 16 points and fighting for boards inside while accounting for six of Clemson's 12 conversions from the foul line. He also totaled 11 rebounds. Bacot's 16 boards were a game-high.