The Tigers, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 30-17 overall and 13-10 in the ACC. The Cardinals dropped to 29-17 overall and 9-14 in ACC play.

CLEMSON -- No. 18 Clemson broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the seventh inning in its 4-3 victory over No. 22 Louisville at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers scored the game’s first run in the fourth inning on a two-out wild pitch.

After Cooper Ingle extended his hitting streak to 18 games with a single in the fifth inning, Ryan McCoy led off the top of the seventh inning with a homer to tie the score 1-1.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Will Taylor drew a nine-pitch walk with the bases loaded to bring home the go-ahead run, then Caden Grice followed with a six-pitch walk to double Clemson’s lead. Billy Amick added a sacrifice fly in the frame.

The Cardinals responded with two runs in the eighth inning to narrow Clemson’s lead to 4-3.

Nick Clayton (5-0) earned the win in relief by pitching 1.1 innings. Rob Hughes pitched the ninth inning to record his first save as a Tiger. Clemson starter Austin Gordon pitched 6.0 strong innings, allowing only one hit, no runs and one walk with five strikeouts. Tristan Smith pitched 0.2 innings in relief.

Reliever Riley Phillips (4-2) suffered the loss.

Clemson again outhit the Cardinals 9-3. Riley Bertram totaled a game-high three hits, while Cam Cannarella added two hits.

The series concludes Sunday at noon on ESPN3.com - ACC Network Extra.

