No. 19 Ga. Tech tops No. 3 Clemson 18-2

The Yellow Jackets, who evened the series 1-1, improved to 22-5 overall and 8-3 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 25-5 overall and 5-3 in ACC play. The game ended after seven innings due to the 10-run rule.

ATLANTA, Ga. -- No. 19 Georgia Tech scored 10 runs in the fourth inning in its 18-2 victory in seven innings over No. 3 Clemson in the first game of a doubleheader at Russ Chandler Stadium on Saturday.

Kyle Lodise belted a three-run homer in the second inning to score the game’s first runs, then the Yellow Jackets scored 10 runs in the fourth inning, highlighted by three-run homers by Lodise and John Giesler and solo homers by Alex Hernandez and Parker Brosius.

Andrew Ciufo’s single in the fifth inning scored a run to put Clemson on the scoreboard. Tryston McCladdie led off the sixth inning with his fourth homer of the year.

Ga. Tech outhit Clemson 19-4.

Brady Jones (3-0) earned the win by allowing only three hits, one unearned run and four walks with six strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched.

Tiger starter Ethan Darden (3-2) suffered the loss. Darden allowed 10 hits, nine earned runs, two walks and struck out four batters in 3.2 innings. Luke Brown (0 IP, 5 H, 4 ER), Tristan Bissetta (1 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K), Dion Brown (0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 3 BB) and Jackson Cole (1 IP, 2 H, 4 ER, 1 BB) also saw work on the mound for the Tigers.

The series concludes with the second game of the doubleheader on Saturday at approximately 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.