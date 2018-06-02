Tigerillustrated.com

Clemson ( 46-15 ) got to work quickly, scoring two runs on three hits to start the evening against Vanderbilt (33-25). Outside of a one run bump in the third, Clemson produced a mere two hits since the second inning.

CLEMSON, S.C.— A promising two-inning start with the hopes of playing for a regional championship Sunday night turned out to be a dud, just like the Tigers’ bats.

Sophomore Logan Davidson doubled on the second pitch of the game to left field. Seth Beer walked while Davidson advanced to third on a wild pitch. First baseman Chris Williams knocked a clean single to left field, scoring one. Williams added to his team-high of 67 RBIs on the season.

Later in the inning, Drew Wharton smacked another single through the third baseman to score Beer, extending the Tigers lead to 2-0. Clemson left two runners on base to close the inning after a Justin Hawkins groundout to first.

Clemson was able to extend its lead to three in the top of the second after a Davidson single to shallow center field, scoring freshman Sam Hall.

After a promising start, Vanderbilt made serious headway in tying the game in the bottom of the inning and left three men on base to close the inning. Pitcher Jake Higginbotham threw just six pitches to start the game off, and then proceeded to throw 38 in the following inning.

Higginbotham was hit four times in the inning, giving up an RBI single and a two-run home run to left field. Freshman Travis Marr later replaced Higginbotham in the fourth inning. Higginbotham finished with 3.1 innings pitched, five hits, three runs, two walks, and one strikeout.

The Commodores later scored their fourth straight run to take the lead in the bottom of the fifth starting with a Pat DeMarco double to left field. Freshman Mat Clark was inserted for Marr and was dinged for an RBI single from Connor Kaiser, later scoring DeMarco creating a 4-3 lead.

In the top of the seventh, Davidson singled to left field to start the inning hoping to provide the team with a jolt after five scoreless innings. Vanderbilt reliever Jackson Gillis shut down the next three Tiger batters, striking each out leaving Davidson on first base.

A foul out, pop out, walk, and another pop out in the top of the ninth forced the Tigers to call it a night as they lost to Vanderbilt, 4-3.

In their past three games, Clemson has now left 36 players on base. Beer, Williams, and Kyle Wilkie combined to go 2-11 on the game.

Clemson will play St. John’s in an elimination game today at noon. The winner will advance to play Vanderbilt at 6 p.m. this evening.

CLEMSON REGIONAL REMAINING DOCKET

Sunday: Clemson vs. St. John's (12 p.m.)

Sunday: Vanderbilt vs. Winner of Clemson - St. John's (6 p.m.)

Monday: Game 7 of the regional (if necessary) -- 4 p.m.

