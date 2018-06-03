Tigerillustrated.com

CLEMSON, S.C.— Staring into the face of elimination for five straight innings, Clemson finally broke through to seize a lead but almost squandered it late to win a tight 9-8 contest Sunday.

Saint John’s (40-17) led throughout the first five innings of the game, scoring three runs on three hits off of Jacob Hennessy, starting his first game since May 11th. Hennessy was later pulled after pitching 2.1 innings in favor of Ryan Miller. Miller largely provided stability through 5.2 innings and allowed three runs on 10 hits.

The future for the Tigers (47-15) was extremely bleak up until the fourth inning until Seth Beer’s 23rd home run of the season to cut the lead down to two. Clemson had failed to register a hit up until that point.

The sixth inning proved to be the turning point of the game for Monte Lee’s ball club when Kyle Wilkie hit a deep double to the left field wall, scoring Logan Davidson and Chris Williams. Drew Wharton later added to the four run inning on an RBI single through the left field, scoring Wilkie. From that inning on, Miller’s consistency and Clemson’s offense provided the boost needed to keep their regional championship hopes alive.

After the four-run pop in the sixth, Clemson scored at least a run in the last three innings to secure the afternoon win. The eight straight runs provided some seriously needed breathing room that came in handy at the end of the game. With the nine total runs scored, Clemson surpassed its combined total of seven runs to begin regional play.

Miller was pulled in the ninth inning after getting hit for a home run off of Mike Antico and a base hit from John Valente. Lee elected to go with closer Ryley Gilliam as the team’s lead continued to shrink. Anthony Brocato hit a three run homer to cut the margin to one, creating yet another nerve-racking scenario for Clemson.

Gilliam threw 23 pitches, but settled down causing the last two batters of the game to fly out to end the game. Clemson was outhit again, 16-9, but won another one-run game in which it has a 16-6 record.

Clemson advances to face Vanderbilt in a rematch tonight at 6 p.m. in hopes of forcing a winner take all game on Monday.

